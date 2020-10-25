Rosemarie Miller passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township, N.J. She was 65.Born in Bristol, daughter of the late Ruth (Duckworth) and Gene F. Funk Sr., she had been a life-long resident of Lower Bucks County, and was a 1972 graduate of Pennsbury High School.Rosemarie was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fairless Hills.Beloved wife of 43 years to Douglas E. Miller, Rosemarie is the loving mother of Douglas C. Miller (Dawn), Samantha A. Ashby (Scott) and Sean Snedeker, a nephew who she raised, but thought of as her son; and the devoted grandmother of Olivia Miller and Owen Ashby. She was the dear sister of Susan Wolset, Gene Funk Jr. and Lorraine Hegamyer. She will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and cousins.Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem.Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown