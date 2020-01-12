|
Rosemary Ann (Foley) Walsh of Levittown passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Langhorne Gardens. She was 92.
A resident of Levittown for over 40 years, she was a bookkeeper for the Fleck's Floral Supply of Southampton. She was a member of Queen of the Universe Church, an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Villanova basketball fan, and enjoyed time with her family.
Rosemary was the beloved wife of the late James T. Walsh, the devoted mother of Rosemary Clare Thomas (David), the late James T. Walsh, Paul J. Walsh, John Walsh, and Joanne M. Kemp (Ken), and grandmother of Breanna and Caitlyn Kemp.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020