Rosemary A. (Dolan) Hauser, born Nov. 8, 1938, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.Born and raised in Philadelphia, Rosemary graduated from West Catholic Girls' High School in 1956 and attended St. Joseph's College for two years before starting a secretarial career.She married John James Hauser in 1968 and moved to Penndel in 1976.Rosemary was a warm, generous person who was at her happiest helping other people. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Grace, and was an active volunteer in many community groups.Over the years, Rosemary worked in the public library, was a child care worker at Chandler Hall, and later retired as a housekeeper from Pennswood Village. In addition to her volunteer work, Rosemary was an avid reader and belonged to two book clubs (at the same time), made great friends and memories with the Weekenders, and was always busy. Her favorite trip with them was to Alaska. So much so, she went twice.In 2017, she moved to an assisted living community in Greensboro, N.C. to be closer to her younger daughter and her three adored granddaughters. She quickly made friends and became a well-loved resident with her calm warmth and positivity.Rosemary is deeply missed by her daughters, Elisabeth Anne Hauser and Amy Celeste Naughton (Eugene), her granddaughters, Amelia, Elise and Ann Marie, her sisters, and many nieces, nephews and friends.A public memorial and ice cream social will be held at a later date.Beck/Givnish Funeral Home,Levittown