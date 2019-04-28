Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Yardley Friends Meeting
, 65 North Main St
Yardley, PA
Rosemary B. Sites


Rosemary B. Sites Obituary
Rosemary B. Sites of Yardley passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was 79.

She was born Aug. 3, 1939 in Philadelphia to doting parents Kathryn and Harry Bonhage. As a young woman, she founded and operated a successful employment agency in Philadelphia. In 1962 she married Edward J. Sites, her loving husband of 56 years. She left the business she started to raise her children, devoting herself to creating a warm and loving family life filled with laughter, epic road trips, and the most amazing cheesecakes.

Always a deeply spiritual person, she came to Quakerism in her 40s. She served as Clerk of Yardley Friends Meeting. After her children were grown, she dedicated much of her time to the Morrisville Library.

She is survived by her husband, her four adoring children, Ed, Drew, Joe, and Kathy, and by her two grandchildren, Natalie and Matthew, of whom she was so very proud. She is also survived by many close friends and family members.

Her memorial service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Yardley Friends Meeting, 65 North Main St., Yardley.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019
