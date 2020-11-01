1/1
Rosemary C. Quinlan
Rosemary C. Quinlan, age 95, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence.

Rosemary was born November 13, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Edward and Anna Keough. She had been a Penndel resident for over 50 years and had worked at St. Mary Medical Center for many years. She was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Penndel. Rosemary had resided in Lake Wales for the past 5 years. She was a retired LPN, who volunteered at Lake Wales Medical Center. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and also a member of the Counsel of Catholic Women.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband Donald V. Quinlan, sons Joseph D. Quinlan and Donald V. Quinlan Jr., sisters, Nancy O'Rourke and Marcita Kinky Pipito; and brother, James M. Keough. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Larson and husband Glen, Sally Kelm and husband Walter and MaryRose Quinlan; sons, Edward and wife Cynthia, Larry and wife Linda, Martin Quinlan and Timothy. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, an uncle, Frank Cunningham, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday, November 4th in Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave, Penndel, Pa. from 10 to 11 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
