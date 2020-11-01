1/
Rosemary D. Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary D. Murphy (Penhollow), of Bensalem passed away Friday October 30, 2020 at Jefferson Torresdale Hosp. She was 73.

Born in Phila., and a resident of Bensalem for 38 years. Rosemary was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty H.S. Class of 1964. She was employed as a Bookkeeper and retired in 2017 after 25 years of service. Beloved wife of the late Clair V. Murphy.

She will be sadly missed by her step-daughter Barbara Murphy and her brothers, Michael Penhollow (Bianca) and Steven Penhollow and her sister Diane Penhollow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Wednesday 10 a.m. at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by her service at 11 a.m.

Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

Tomlinson Funeral Home

www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved