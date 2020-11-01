Rosemary D. Murphy (Penhollow), of Bensalem passed away Friday October 30, 2020 at Jefferson Torresdale Hosp. She was 73.Born in Phila., and a resident of Bensalem for 38 years. Rosemary was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty H.S. Class of 1964. She was employed as a Bookkeeper and retired in 2017 after 25 years of service. Beloved wife of the late Clair V. Murphy.She will be sadly missed by her step-daughter Barbara Murphy and her brothers, Michael Penhollow (Bianca) and Steven Penhollow and her sister Diane Penhollow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Wednesday 10 a.m. at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by her service at 11 a.m.Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.Tomlinson Funeral Home