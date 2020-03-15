Home

Rosemary Francis Hawkins

Rosemary Francis Hawkins Obituary
Rosemary Francis Hawkins (LaClair), died on Saturday, March 7, in Tucson, Ariz., after a lengthy illness. She was 95.

A former resident of Ottsville and Newtown, Pa., she retired in 1990 after 27 years at the General Motors Ewing plant.

Preceded in death by her husband, Lynn A. Hawkins, she is survived by her daughters: Lindsay Hawkins, Janesville, Wis.; Ellen Maternick (Ken) of Tucson; Leslie Hawkins-Haerer (Don) of Trumbauersville; Kelly Sabat (Ray) of Franklin, Tenn.; and Tracy Hawkins of Philadelphia, Pa., as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane Society, www.humanesociety.org or 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 15, 2020
