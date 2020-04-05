|
Rosemary Kelly passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home. She was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Sullivan, she has been a Bristol Township resident for the past 63 years.
Mrs. Kelly was employed as a clerk at Byberry State Hospital for 20 years and more recently was a volunteer at the Lower Bucks Hospital. She was a member of St. Mark Parish.
Wife of the late William Raymond Kelly, she is survived by three daughters; Donna Girard (Mike), Debbie Rohrman (Bill) and Rosemary Gerth (Bill), her grandchildren, Ronald, Jessica, Lisa, Billy, Jennifer, Brian, Kelly, Chrissy and Katie along with 13 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services, under the direction of the Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough, will be held privately.
Wade Funeral Home
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020