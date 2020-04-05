Home

Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Rosemary Kelly Obituary
Rosemary Kelly passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home. She was 88.

Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Sullivan, she has been a Bristol Township resident for the past 63 years.

Mrs. Kelly was employed as a clerk at Byberry State Hospital for 20 years and more recently was a volunteer at the Lower Bucks Hospital. She was a member of St. Mark Parish.

Wife of the late William Raymond Kelly, she is survived by three daughters; Donna Girard (Mike), Debbie Rohrman (Bill) and Rosemary Gerth (Bill), her grandchildren, Ronald, Jessica, Lisa, Billy, Jennifer, Brian, Kelly, Chrissy and Katie along with 13 great-grandchildren.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services, under the direction of the Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough, will be held privately.

Wade Funeral Home

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020
