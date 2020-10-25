1/1
Rosemary P. Hynes
Rosemary P. Hynes passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Arden Court in Yardley at the age of 77.

Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Hynes has been a long time resident of Bensalem and was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Seniors.

For over 20 years, she was employed with the Philadelphia School District.

Mrs. Hynes is the beloved wife of the late Thomas P. and mother of the late James Edward Hynes.

She is survived by her devoted son, Thomas P. Hynes III and grandchildren, Thomas P. IV and Katharine R. Hynes.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Saint Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, where her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, PA




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
