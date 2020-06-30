Rosemary "Rosie" Parmigiani of Croydon, Pa., formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a long courageous battle of cancer. She was 73.Born and raised in Brookline, Pa., she had been a resident of Bristol for 45 years. She was a graduate of Duquesne University and then continued her education at Holy Family University, where she was a Doctoral candidate.Rosie was the former Vice Principal and Principal of the Warren Snyder – John Girotti Elementary/ Middle School in the Bristol Borough School District. Prior to and after her retirement, she was an Adjunct Professor and educator for Holy Family University, and later a teacher at Alfa House and Nazareth Academy.Rosie was a devoted parishioner of St. Ann Church in Bristol and a devoted and loving friend to the Trinitarian community. She had a passionate heart for educating youth and young teachers in training.She enjoyed life, and was a generous and caring person. She had a heart of gold and would lend a helping hand whenever and wherever needed.Rosie is survived by Colleen Noone, her lifelong friend and partner, her sister, Lynne Coppola (George), her nephews, George Coppola (Jennifer) and Vincent Coppola (Kristy), and was great aunt to Tommy, Piper and Danny.Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pa.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.Galzerano Funeral Home,Bristol ~ Levittown