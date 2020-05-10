|
Rosemary Porter, known to her family and friends as "Roe" passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was 73.
Married for nearly 49 years to her best friend, Frederick L. Porter, she helped build and support her family in the most loving of ways. Born in Riverside, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Julian and Margaret Barr Dmochowski.
In addition to her husband, Roe is survived by her loving children, Adam Porter (Krista) and Carita Geib (Paul); her five adoring grandchildren, Ava, Addison, Julia, PJ, and Anna; and her eight siblings, John Dmochowski (Susan), Constance Vink (Marc), Theresa Seader (William), Julian Dmochowski (Susan), Michael Dmochowski (Rhonda), Gregory Dmochowski, Anne Raven (John), and Daniel Dmochowski (Denise).
Rosemary was devoted eternally to her greatest love, Fred. He was the light of her life, her inspiration, and motivation. She loved him all ways . . . always. Roe treasured her grandchildren and burst with pride in their accomplishments. She found joy in their creativity, laughter in their antics, and hope in their future. She was a passionate educator and devoted more than 39 years to Catholic and Public Education. Her energy grew when surrounded by her students, whom she challenged to discover and fuel their inner "spark." Roe had impeccable handwriting, gravitated toward people, engaged in good conversation, and perfected the world's longest goodbye! A seat was always open at her table as she welcomed one and all to share in her culinary creations. Although she could not carry a note, music filled her home, and she loved to dance.
Retirement kept Roe busy, and she made the most of every moment. She volunteered countless hours, with Fred, to St. Cyril of Jerusalem. She served as Wedding Coordinator, assisted in organizing the Knights of Columbus Golf Outing and Pancake Breakfasts, and helped establish the Parish's Respect for Life Group. She was a member of Walking with Purpose, a PREP teacher, Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Outside of the Church, she volunteered with dear friends at the New Britain Food Larder, Wrapping Presence, and the Coalition to Shelter and Support the Homeless (Code Blue Program). Rosemary continued to teach and tutored elementary students and adults through Vita's English as a Second Language program.
Rosemary's life will be celebrated privately with a Funeral Mass at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church in Jamison, Pa. on a date and time still to be determined. For more information you may visit www.fluehr.com/obituary-detail.php?obitid=4241, where all will be welcome to wear color and join in the Liturgy via live stream. A memorial celebration to honor Roe's life and legacy will be planned for a future date when it is once again safe to bring together all those who loved her. Again, details will be available online.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemary's name to St. Cyril of Jerusalem, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, PA 18929, or the Legacy of Life Foundation, 25 S. Main St., #217, Yardley, PA 19067.
