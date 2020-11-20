1/1
Rosemary Talevi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Talevi
Rosemary Talevi of Yardley, PA died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home.
Born in Tunisia, North Africa, a daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Magnasco Lipari, she has resided in Yardley for the past three years.
Rosemary's family hailed from Palermo, Sicily and worked in Tunisia until she was 14. They returned to Palermo and lived there during World War II where she met and married a US Army soldier, Armando Talevi. After the war, Armando came back to the United States first and Rosemary followed as a War Bride.
Besides raising a family of four, Rosemary had a 32 year career as a Master
Craftswoman at the General Motors Fisher Body Works in Ewing, NJ. Upon her retirement in 1982, she and her husband moved to Stuart, FL.
Rosemary was active in all aspects of her retirement condominium, enjoying social and outdoor activities as well as being a vital part of the condo association.
Her fluency in Italian, French (from Tunisia) and English was a source of pride and accomplishment. In 2017, she moved to Yardley to her family.
Wife of the late Armando Talevi, she is survived by her four children, August Talevi (Joanne), Robert Talevi (Renee), Mary Jane DiNola (Barry), and Suzanne Delany, (Dave); six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, 188 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved