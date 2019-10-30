Home

Rosemary Z. Booterbaugh

Rosemary Z. Booterbaugh Obituary
Rosemary Z. Booterbaugh passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 94.

She was born in Coalport, Pa., and had been a resident of Fallsington for over 60 years. Rosemary truly enjoyed her daily cups of coffee, but especially loved to spend time with her family. Rosemary was a devout Catholic and was often found in prayer.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Booterbaugh. Rosemary is survived by her Children John (Nancy), James (Beth), Theresa Donahue (Martin) and Charles; she was a devoted grandmother to 12 Grandchildren: Christopher, Tess, Aaron, Jamie, JJ, Jenna, RJ, Kristan, Andrew, Kevin, Sarah and Megan, and 16 Great Grandchildren. She will also be missed by her Sisters Joanne and Janice, and Brother Paul, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 30, 2019
