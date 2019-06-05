|
|
Roy A. Weiser of Southampton, Pa., died June 1, 2019. He was 85.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he had a passion for life, nature, and family. He loved to craft with his hands and was known for his woodworking and boat building skills.
He enjoyed spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great- grandchildren, teaching life's lessons along the way. He would say he was "recreation oriented" and worked to play.
Roy is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Emily J. Weiser (Wragg); his daughters, Jennifer D. Lichtner and Susan E. MacInnes; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Nancy Sleman and Kathy Reiss.
His parents, Roy and Mary (Cramp) Weiser, and his sister, Mary Robinson, preceded him in death.
A celebration of Roy's life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, Pa., where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service. Interment will be private.
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.wrgrantfuneralhomecom
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 5, 2019