Roy F. Nagle III
Roy F. Nagle III of Croydon passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was 42.

Born in Philadelphia, Roy was a life long resident of Lower Bucks County. He was a 1997 graduate of Christ the King High School and was a member of Christ the King Church.

He worked at the Tap House Station in Doylestown.

Son of the late Helen (Green) and Roy F. Nagle Jr., Roy was the loving brother of Denise Nagle Shedaker (Dan) and Nicole Nagle Roberts (James) and the devoted uncle of JJ, Ryan, Logan, Leah and Khloe.

He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 17th at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown where his funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Penn Foundation, Attn: Advancement Department, P.O. Box 32, Sellersville, PA 18960.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, PA




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
