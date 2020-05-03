|
|
With heavy hearts but with joyful expectation of seeing him again, as he is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, we announce the passing of Roy J. Butterworth on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home with his loving wife beside him. He was 92.
He was born Feb. 18, 1928 in Croydon, Pa., son of the late Roy Butterworth and Elizabeth Mary (Keating) Butterworth. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ron, and his son, Roy J. "Bud" Butterworth III.
Roy was a General Contractor and owner of the RJ Butterworth Construction Company, and proudly contributed to the growth of many businesses in Bucks County and beyond. After retiring, he had a home built in Riverwood, Lakeshore Village, Port Charlotte, Fla., where he spent the last 25 years of his "retirement" with his wife, Mary Ellen Giarrizzi Butterworth.
If you knew Roy, he never retired. Up until the final two months of his life, he was busy doing projects and estimates with his dear friend, Chas Seybold. Prior to that you could see him around doing work with Rob LaPlante, who was not just his neighbor, but also his friend.
He and Mom had a wonderful life in Port Charlotte; spending time traveling and going to shows at the Cultural Center, and taking cruises yearly, sometimes bi-yearly. With his never-ending energy and love for life, you'd find him in church, daily, at St. Maximillian Kolbe in Port Charlotte, Fla. Often they would entertain the priests for dinners and holidays.
The neighbors loved Roy's commitment to them and their homes; when they headed "up north" for the summers, he'd take care of their properties including any and all situations that may have arose, keeping the air-conditioner in tip top shape with humidity issues and the like. And he loved the game of golf. Mom would always ask, "did you shoot your age today?" It was his goal to be under a certain number and his age was a good try.
Many times, he and others would go around the Lakeshore Village at Christmas and decorate their entrances and paths to their homes. He even chartered a project with Rob to replace all the lamps and posts at each driveway in his community so the area looked beautiful and uniform. He never truly hung up the "closed" tile for his craft. His greatest joy was building a home for his son, Roy, in Port Charlotte, Fla., nearby, so Bud could enjoy the water and his boat. Buddy passed away in 2016.
Roy loved God, his church, his family and his friends. He'd visit Pennsylvania every summer and would bring his 5x7 card with the complete names and phone numbers of his former co-workers, friends and family. He'd make sure he never went back to their home in Florida without having a meal, golf games, laughs and conversations with all the people here in Pennsylvania who were an important part of his life.
When he did "slow" down, Roy was still entertaining with Mom, in their home, for all the holidays and special occasions.
Roy is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen, and his brother, Bob (Valerie) of California. He cherished and loved his granddaughter, Devon Nonamaker, and was one of her biggest supporters during her childhood and college career at Millersville.
With his marriage to Mary Ellen, he gained a very large step family: Frank Giarrizzi Jr. (Karla) of Naples, Fla., Marybeth Fleck (Doug) of Langhorne, Pa., Paula Bridge (Wink) of Langhorne, Pa., and Lisa Banach (Paul) of State College, Pa., along with a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews as well. So many friends' children loved him and called him their "Uncle Roy."
At the time of his homegoing to Jesus, Roy was being cared for at home by a team of compassionate nurses, aides and social workers. From Tidewell Hospice we thank: Caitlin Gunnells, Amanda Trindade, Lauren Elias, Thomas Hicks, Chaplain Irving Moody, Charlene Williams, Tina McCarthy, Jennifer Budd, and Carmen Davis, Clinical Director. We acknowledge the entire Port Charlotte Home Team. You all have been amazing. Robin Shenkman from Nurse on Call Home Health Care was Roy's first caregiver and exceptional. Most importantly, we thank, with all our hearts, Mrs. Pam Seybold, R.N., who was instrumental in Roy's care during his last weeks, with her compassion and personal attention to Roy and Mom's needs as well. What a loving, beautiful person, friend and neighbor.
Our deep thanks also go to Stephen and Delores Govern, who were by Roy's side and available for all his emergency visits to the hospital, the delicious meals (from many neighbors too) and the warm love for Roy and Mom, as they were friends from Pennsylvania who became neighbors in Port Charlotte as well. And to dear Doris Ward, their immediate next-door neighbor, who shared her life, laughs, love and home to Roy and Mary Ellen and all of our family. We are extremely grateful for the entire Lakeshore Village Community who were instrumental in caring for Roy, Mom and our family. We thank you with our whole hearts.
Interment and services will be private; however, Mom will celebrate Roy's life later in the Fall when it will be a joy and relief to be with one another again.
Memorial contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().
Michelle M. Milazzo, Licensed Funeral Director
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory,
Punta Gorda, Fla.
charlottememorial.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020