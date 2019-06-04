|
Roy J. Johnson Sr. of Bristol, Pa., passed away May 31, 2019. He was 79.
He was born to the late William and Edna (Martindell) Johnson in Croydon, Pa. Roy earned his Bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering from Drexel University. He previously worked as an electrical engineer for L3 Technologies.
Roy enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and problem solving. He will be deeply missed.
Roy was preceded in death by his brother, William Johnson.
He is survived by his sons, Roy Johnson Jr., Eric Johnson, and Christopher Johnson and his wife Erin; brother, Frank Johnson and his wife Rose; and grandchild, Max Johnson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 6, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, located at 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007. A funeral ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bristol Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the by visiting .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 4, 2019