Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Roy L. Andrews Obituary
Roy L. Andrews of Levittown passed into the arms of his loving Savior on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was 77.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Shirley; his son, David; his daughter, Sherry Hofmann (William); his granddaughter, Amanda Dudek (Daniel); his brother, Robert (Carol); his sister, Marion Horn; his dear sister-in-law, Sharon Blum (Steven); many nieces and nephews; and dear family friends, Robert and Beth Rightley and John Landman.

Born in Wilmington, Del., Roy resided in Levittown, Pa. for over 50 years. A graduate of Delhaas High School, Roy worked in the blacktop construction business most of his adult life. Roy was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bristol, Pa., where he served on the deacon board and where he married his beloved wife.

Roy loved going to Ocean City, N.J. with his family. Roy and Shirley enjoyed their vacations in Europe, but his favorite vacation spot was Hawaii. One vacation there and it was in his blood.

The family would like to thank Angela, Arthur, Betty and Emma of All-American Home Care Hospice for all their support and loving help during Roy's illness. You were all a true blessing to us.

Due to the current social distancing restrictions, a celebration of Roy's life at Calvary Baptist Church, Bristol, will be held a later date. Please refer to the funeral home's web site below for updates on when the service will be held.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 12, 2020
