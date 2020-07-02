Roy William Beyers died peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Rose Garden at Ann's Choice with his wife by his side. He was 92.Roy was the beloved husband of Mary Lou (Ashbridge) Beyers. The couple shared 66 years of marriage.Born in Danville, Pa., Roy was the only son of the late Roy T. and Grace (Miller) Beyers.He was employed as a school psychologist in Bristol Township School District and had previously taught elementary education. He retired in 1986.Finding purpose and satisfaction in community service, Roy was a member of the Bristol Township Council for Exceptional Children, the President of the Kiwanis Club in Bristol and a member of both the Danville and Abington Masonic Lodges.He enjoyed skiing and golfing; Roy was a member of both Middletown and Oxford Valley Golf Clubs, and the Trenton Ski Club.In addition to his wife, Mary Lou, Roy is survived by his two sisters, Phyllis and Sandra.He was preceded in death by his sisters, Rita and Anna.A private graveside service will be held at Newtown Cemetery.Contributions in Roy's name may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Ann's Choice, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974, or to New Life Christian Church, 4 Freedom Dr., Newtown, PA 18940.