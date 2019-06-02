Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Kosher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby A. Kosher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruby A. Kosher Obituary
Ruby A. (Coleman) Kosher of Levittown passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was 94.

Ruby was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Kosher Sr.; loving mother of Edward J. Kosher Jr. (Lorraine), the late Bernard L. Kosher and daughter-in-law, Donna Kosher, Kathryn Kosher (Mark Christiansen), and John W. Kosher (Carol); grandmother of Erik, Jessica, Kristin, Sarah, and John Jr.; great grandmother of Tim, Alec, Benjamin, Gemma, Farah, and Ismaeel; and the dear sister of the late Lucille Etheridge.

Ruby enjoyed nature, gardening, friends, neighbors, and doing her crossword puzzles.

Relatives and friends are invited to Ruby's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Beck Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Road, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruby's name may be made to at

Beck Givnish Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now