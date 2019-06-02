|
Ruby A. (Coleman) Kosher of Levittown passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was 94.
Ruby was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Kosher Sr.; loving mother of Edward J. Kosher Jr. (Lorraine), the late Bernard L. Kosher and daughter-in-law, Donna Kosher, Kathryn Kosher (Mark Christiansen), and John W. Kosher (Carol); grandmother of Erik, Jessica, Kristin, Sarah, and John Jr.; great grandmother of Tim, Alec, Benjamin, Gemma, Farah, and Ismaeel; and the dear sister of the late Lucille Etheridge.
Ruby enjoyed nature, gardening, friends, neighbors, and doing her crossword puzzles.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ruby's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Beck Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Road, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruby's name may be made to at
Beck Givnish Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019