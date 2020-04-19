|
Ruby Evelyn Coleman passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was born May 4, 1940, in Madison, Tenn., the daughter of the late Elvin Eugene and Ruby Evelyn (Smith) Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Hamilton. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ennis; sons, Kevin (Leeann) and Keith (Beth); grandchildren, Jonathan (Ryan), Erin, Carly, and Hailey; three great grandchildren, Jonathan, Ellie, and Lucas; and her family in Tennessee, niece, Jennifer Hamilton, nephews, Tim Hamilton and Peyton Heathman; and sister-in-law, Peggy Hamilton.
Ruby was a long-time resident of Levittown. She worked as a manager of a Kaplan's before retiring.
Ruby enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially at holiday. She was proud to help raise her grandchildren, teaching them to read.
Services are being held privately due to the pandemic. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Donations in Evelyn's name may be made to the .
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020