Rudy A. Young of Levittown passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Manor Care of Yardley. He was 79.
Formerly of Pt. Marion, Pa., Rudy had resided in Levittown for many years. He was a former member of Immaculate Conception Church, where he served for more than 40 years as an usher. He was a current member of Queen of the Universe Church. Rudy was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree, St. Joseph the Worker Council 4215, and past faithful Navigator of St. John Neumann Assembly #933 of Bristol. He also was past president of the local Jaycees.
Rudy had been employed for 33 years by U.S. Steel. He enjoyed hunting, sports, and was a history and antique cars enthusiast. He also had coached and was an umpire for Little League baseball.
Rudy is survived by his loving and caring wife of 57 years, Patricia (Asashon) Young; and his beloved children, Karen (Young) and David Antonaitis, Robert Young, Donna and Dave Emmons. He also is survived by the light of his life grandchildren, Sarah (Antonaitis) and Dr. Benjamin Silverman, Kyle Antonaitis and Shivani, Renee (Antonaitis) and Douglas Beadle, and Andrew Emmons; the joy in his world, great-grandson, Elon Silverman; and sisters, brothers, sisters and brothers-in-laws, many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Rudy's name be made to either or Salvation Army, 215 Appletree Drive, Levittown, PA 19057.
We especially want to thank Heartland Hospice and Manor Care - Oxford Valley, all the nurses and nurses aids for their kind and supportive care and to Dr. Ben Silverman for his knowledge and dedication.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 3, 2019