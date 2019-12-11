Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
View Map
Rudy Meiner Obituary
Rudy Meiner, formerly of Trevose, Pa., passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (Miller), and the loving father of Rodger Meiner (Peggy), Frank Meiner (Joann) and Dawn Chamu (the late Steve). He is also survived by seven cherished grandchildren and 12 adored great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to services at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Joseph Levine & Sons, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, Pa., where his family will begin to receive at 9:15 a.m. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Park.

Contributions in his name may be made to ().

Joseph Levine & Sons,

Trevose

www.levinefuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 11, 2019
