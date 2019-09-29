|
Russell Carroll Campbell of Walworth, N.Y., died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, following a valiant battle with colon cancer. He was 59.
Russ was born June 30, 1960, to Morris and Elizabeth (Carroll) Campbell, in Trenton, N.J.
He grew up and maintained a work-related residence in Yardley. He graduated from Pennsbury High School, Fairless Hills, in 1978, and The College of New Jersey in 1990, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
On Sept. 16, 1995, he married Kim Anderson. They resided in Walworth, N.Y., raising three wonderful children, daughter, Mackenzie, and sons, Cole and Jared.
Russ was a registered professional engineer in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Prior to forming his own company (Campbell Engineering & Associates), he served for 12 years as a field test engineer with the testing and consulting engineering firm of Eugene G. Freda, P.E., and eight years as a senior HVAC engineer with Mobil Oil Corporation. In the 1980s, he was a professional bowler, and worked at Curtis Lanes, Ewing, N.J.
Russ loved his children and was profoundly proud of them, including their academic, scouting, sports, and personal accomplishments. He was known for his strong professional work ethic; skilled and creative, yet practical approach to engineering; collegiality and sense of humor. His legacy includes building infrastructure for untold Princeton University students and researchers to improve humankind with local, national and international scientific discoveries. He enjoyed collecting antiques from rural estate sales.
He was preceded in death by his father, Morris, and his mother, Elizabeth. Surviving are his wife, Kim; daughter, Mackenzie, and sons, Cole and Jared; and his brother, Wayne Campbell (Deanna), West Lafayette, Ind.; and various nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 2220 Pennington Road, Ewing, N.J., followed by a reception at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The College of New Jersey, School of Engineering (https://community.tcnj.edu/17/give-now).
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019