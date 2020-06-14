Russell J. Wilchacky of Buckingham, Pa., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Langhorne. He was 87.
Born in Atlas, Pa., to the late Alexander and Irene (Habura) Wilchacky, he resided in Buckingham Springs for the past three years and was a former resident of Doylestown and Richboro.
Russell was formerly employed as a foreman with U.S. Steel of Fairless Hills, and retired in 1995 after 40 years of service. He then worked part-time as a bus driver with First Student Inc. of Newtown, for 18 years. Russell was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a Philly sports enthusiast, enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, and also loved exercising, and reading.
He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Moran) Wilchacky for 54 years; devoted father of Glenn Wilchacky and wife, Elisa, Elizabeth "Beth Ann" Kearney and husband, Michael, and Karen Wilchacky; dear brother of Walter Wilchacky (Diane), Bob Wilchacky, Ann Wilchacky and the late Mel, Sam and Pearl (Wilchacky) Register; loving grandfather of Ben, David, Matthew, Lauren, and Emma. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:15 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, where the family will receive their friends from 11:15 to 12:15 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or www.lls.org, would be appreciated.
Send condolences
Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Send condolences
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.