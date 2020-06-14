Russell J. Wilchacky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell J. Wilchacky of Buckingham, Pa., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Langhorne. He was 87.

Born in Atlas, Pa., to the late Alexander and Irene (Habura) Wilchacky, he resided in Buckingham Springs for the past three years and was a former resident of Doylestown and Richboro.

Russell was formerly employed as a foreman with U.S. Steel of Fairless Hills, and retired in 1995 after 40 years of service. He then worked part-time as a bus driver with First Student Inc. of Newtown, for 18 years. Russell was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a Philly sports enthusiast, enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, and also loved exercising, and reading.

He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Moran) Wilchacky for 54 years; devoted father of Glenn Wilchacky and wife, Elisa, Elizabeth "Beth Ann" Kearney and husband, Michael, and Karen Wilchacky; dear brother of Walter Wilchacky (Diane), Bob Wilchacky, Ann Wilchacky and the late Mel, Sam and Pearl (Wilchacky) Register; loving grandfather of Ben, David, Matthew, Lauren, and Emma. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:15 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, where the family will receive their friends from 11:15 to 12:15 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or www.lls.org, would be appreciated.

Send condolences to the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved