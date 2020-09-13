Russell Robert Lynn passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, after a lengthy illness. He was 76.
Born in Trenton, N.J., he was a Morrisville resident for many years. Mr. Lynn was employed as a Police Officer with Amtrak for 25 years and for 10 years was the youngest serving Chief of Police in Upper Makefield.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy A. and Agnes R. (McCue) Lynn, his son, Russell Robert Lynn and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by a son, Richard Lynn, sister, Alice Elizabeth Lynn, good friend, Carol and lifelong friends, Leonna Hollenden and June Risley.
We would like to extend our thanks to Dr. John Moskaitis, who gave well and beyond to Russ to make him comfortable and also Doug from Optima Care who was with Russ for care of bloodwork and especially to Ed Zimmerman who was his nurse from St. Mary's Home Care. Ed gave 110% and Russ liked him very much. Also, a special thanks to the doctors and nurses who took care of Russ on his many visits to the hospital and finally to America Home Hospice for all their help.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Life Celebration on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 12Noon at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wade Funeral Home, to offset funeral expenses, would be greatly appreciated. www.wadefh.com
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing and Masks are required.
