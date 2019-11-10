|
Russell Thomas Jr. passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. He was 59.
Russell was born in Philadelphia, to Lucinda (Hamilton) and Russell Thomas.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie (Bubeck); his beloved sons, Christopher, Steven, James, and Kevin; devoted granddaughter, Athena Lucinda; sister, Susan Rice (Tom); nephews, Thomas, Karl, Eric, and Mark. Russell was the godfather of Debra Storbrauck and also is survived by many cousins.
Russ had many cousins and friends. He loved hunting in Dushore and just being outside. A retired machinist of 33 years, Russ had recently spent most of his days caring for his granddaughter, Athena.
Russell's family will receive relatives and friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where the memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Donations in Russell's name may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019