Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Thomas Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Thomas Jr. Obituary
Russell Thomas Jr. passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. He was 59.

Russell was born in Philadelphia, to Lucinda (Hamilton) and Russell Thomas.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie (Bubeck); his beloved sons, Christopher, Steven, James, and Kevin; devoted granddaughter, Athena Lucinda; sister, Susan Rice (Tom); nephews, Thomas, Karl, Eric, and Mark. Russell was the godfather of Debra Storbrauck and also is survived by many cousins.

Russ had many cousins and friends. He loved hunting in Dushore and just being outside. A retired machinist of 33 years, Russ had recently spent most of his days caring for his granddaughter, Athena.

Russell's family will receive relatives and friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where the memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Donations in Russell's name may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -