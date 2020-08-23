1/1
Russell W. Farley Jr.
Russell W Farley Jr. of Levittown passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Manor Care in Yardley. He was 81.

Born Feb. 12, 1939, he was the son of the late Russell W. Farley Sr. and Elizabeth (Schaffer) Farley. He was also the brother of the late Lois Brown of Tate, Ga.

He is survived by his beloved sister, Sandra Scott of Levittown. He was the dearest uncle of Rodger and Alison Brown of Fairless Hills, Christina Brown and Ruth Dunn of North Las Vegas, Nev., Kathleen and Timothy Watkins of Morrisville, and Charles Jr and Meghan Scott of Titusville, Fla. He is also survived by his son, Russell R. Farley of Florida; and by many cousins, great nieces and nephews.

Born in Philadephia, and raised in Croydon, he was formerly employed at Shop Rite in Fairless Hills. He was a long time member of the Moose Lodge in Bristol. Russell was a Philadelphia Eagles fan, an amateur photographer, an avid reader, and a HUGE Frank Sinatra fan.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for all of their support over the last few months.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
