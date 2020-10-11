Ruth A. Schwartz passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at her Penndel Residence. She was 94.Ruth was born in her Penndel home where she resided her entire life and ultimately passed away there.She was a 1940 graduate of Langhorne Public Grammar School and a 1944 graduate of Neshaminy High School. She then went on to become a Registered Nurse graduating from Germantown Hospital in 1949. She married the late Carl Schwartz in 1951; together they opened Carl's Key with a shop at home and one at Neshaminy Mall for many years. Ruth was very dedicated to Redeemer Lutheran Church she was involved in many things at the church but her passion was her music and being the organist.In addition to her husband Carl she was preceded in death by her son Carl Frederick Schwartz and her parents Frederick and Margaret Reukauf. Ruth is survived by her daughter Ruth Ann Morgan (Schwartz) and her husband Randall; her grandchildren Heidi Morgan, Michele Morgan and Randy Morgan Jr.Family and friends will be received on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Her Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately. Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church 246 Hulmeville Ave., Penndel, PA 19047James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc.