Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
1370 River Road
Titusville, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Church
1370 River Road
Titusville, PA
View Map
Ruth Anne Grosse Obituary
Ruth Anne Grosse of Newtown, Pa. died Tuesday May 14, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 68.

Born in Orlando, Fla., a daughter of Angelo T. Petrangeli and Mary Patricia Moore Petrangeli, she resided in Newtown for the past 20 years.

Ruth Anne was a graduate of Pennsbury High School. She retired as an Administrator in the Office of Adoption Operations for the State of New Jersey's Division of Youth and Family Services.

Ruth Anne was an enthusiastic baker who crafted Christmas cookies that were very popular among family and friends. She also had a keen interest in photography and was a regular exhibitor at the Middletown Grange's Annual Fair in Wrightstown, Pa.

She is survived by her father, Angelo T. Petrangeli Sr.; her son, Michael Andrew Grosse; her sister, Meg Petrangeli; her brother and sister-in-law, Angelo Jr. and Judy Petrangeli; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Mary Agnes Petrangeli.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. George Church, 1370 River Road, Titusville, N.J., where friends may call starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Yardley, Pa.

Memorial contributions may made be to St. George Church.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 16, 2019
