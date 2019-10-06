|
Ruth "Tish" Douglas passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 63.
Born in Bristol, daughter of the late John and Mildred Perry, she was a Lower Bucks County resident all of her life. Ruth enjoyed collecting teddy bears, going to the beach and camping, but most especially enjoyed the time spent with her family.
Wife of the late Larry A. Douglas, and mother of the late Larry R. Douglas, she is survived by her children, Dorothy Dively (Judd), Donna Douglas (Frankie), Valerie Gundy (Jim), Gary Thompson Jr. (Ashley), and Wayne Thompson (Kelly). She also is survived by a sister, Betty Keller, and a brother, Harry Perry (Robyn); She also is survived by 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her devoted friend, Pat Vallango, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking friends and family attending services to bring a new, small teddy bear in memory of Ruth Tish Douglas. The teddy bears will be donated to Penn State Children's Hospital or monetary donations to Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley, 5 Valley Square, Ste. 210, Blue Bell, Pa 19422. www.philadesv.wish.org
