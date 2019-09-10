|
Ruth E. Bellmont passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Manatee Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. She was 85.
Born in Bristol Township, Bucks County, Pa., Ruth was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ella Schaffer. She was a resident of Woodside in Lower Makefield Township, Pa., where her and her late husband, Robert H. Bellmont, lived. She worked in Newtown, Pa. as a floral designer.
In 1984, 35 years ago, they moved to Colony Cove, Ellenton, Florida. She was a member of many clubs in Colony Cove: South Club, Hobby Club, Boat Club and Bowling. She also was a 65-year member of Neshaminy Chapter of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her six brothers, Andy, Elwood, John, Ferman, Harold and Jim Schaffer, and two sisters, Viola Carson and Helen Gliden.
She enjoyed spending time at her summer home in Dingmams Ferry, Pecks Pond in the Poconos Mountains, Pa.
She is survived by her only son, Russell F. Bellmont and his wife, Rita J., of Yardley, Pa., and one granddaughter, Ashley Rohrig of Jamesburg, N.J.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Rd., Yardley, PA 19067. Final interment will be at a later date at Newtown Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Woodside Church at the above address.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 10, 2019