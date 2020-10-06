Ruth E. Coyne died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 95.Born in Yardley, Pa., Mrs. Coyne had been a lifelong resident of Lower Makefield Township.She was a charter member of Woodside Presbyterian Church and a member of the Eastern Star, Neshaminy Chapter 4-H and participated in the Bible study group.Mrs. Coyne loved to travel and enjoyed sewing and gardening.The beloved wife of the late Roy T., Ruth was the loving mother of Rita McSorley and the late Russell Coyne, and stepmother of James Coyne. She was the devoted grandmother of 10 and proud great grandmother of seven.Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery, Bensalem.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown