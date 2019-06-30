|
|
Ruth Elaine Hartliep went into the eternal arms of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Born June 2, 1932, Ruth was the eldest of five children born to Herbert Albert William Schramm and Marie Bertha Wilhelmina (Erdmann) Schramm in Wentworth, S.C., where her father was a teacher in a Christian school. She was baptized two days later.
At age 4 the family moved to Emmett, Idaho, where she received perfect attendance in the 1st grade. In 1941 the family moved to Bremerton, Wash., where her father worked in the navy shipyards until the end of World War II, when they moved to Aurelia, Iowa, near her paternal grandparents.
Ruth graduated from Aurelia High School where she met Allen "Tom" Hartliep during his senior year. After a 20-month courtship, mostly by mail while Tom was in Korea with the Air Corps, they were married on July 20, 1952 in Aurelia, Iowa.
The Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration relocated the couple to: Madison, Wis., Riverside, Calif., Okinawa, Lake Charles, La., Tucson, Ariz., Fairbanks, Alaska, and San Jose, Calif. Tom retired from the FAA in 1987 and was ordained in the ministry with Pentecostal Holiness Church and Assemblies of God. Together Tom and Ruth served churches in Tucson, Fieldbrook and Tulare, Calif., and at Priest River, Idaho. Upon Tom's second retirement, the couple moved to Powderly, Texas.
Though Ruth worked at the Aurelia Sentinel newspaper, the Aurelia Bakery, and later as a church secretary in three churches, Ruth spent most of her 63 ½ years of marriage volunteering with churches, Love Inc., and Paris (Texas) Pregnancy Care Center. Her passion had been in helping women to be all they can be in Jesus Christ. She began teaching Sunday School at 15 and had continued as Bible teacher wherever she lived. She had been a leader in the international interdenominational women's Aglow International since 1978. At Priest River, Idaho, she was leader in the interdenominational Joy In The Morning.
After the death of her husband Tom in 2016, Ruth moved into the retirement community, Friends Home, Newtown, Pa.
Ruth is survived by her daughters: Nikki Li Hartliep-Lawrence and husband, Murray Lopdell-Lawrence, of Ewing, N.J. and Kyle Wrate of Kasilof, Alaska, and by her grandchildren, Jasmyn Wrate Morton (husband, Michel Morton, great-grandchildren, Forest, Sativa, Ella, Busby, and Beatrice Morton) of Ste Anne du Lac, Quebec, Canada; Melanie Wrate (great-grandchildren, Abigail, Gabriel, and Llewyn Wrate) of Eureka, Calif.; Douglas Wrate (great- grandchild, Orion Wrate); Thomas Wrate; Matthew Wrate of Kasilof, Alaska; and James Wrate of Kasilof, AK. Ruth is also survived by her brother, Duane Schramm and wife, JoAnne, of North Highlands, Calif., and her sister, Rose Nelson of Bowden, W.Va.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, her parents, brother, Kenneth Schramm, sister, Gail MacGain, great-granddaughter, Isabella Wrate, and great-grandson, Willis Morton.
Ruth's ashes will be interred at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the columbarium with her husband at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
Donations in memory of Ruth E. Hartliep can be made to Aglow International at aglow.org or P.O. Box 1749, Edmonds, WA 98020, USA, or via phone: 425-775-7282.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019