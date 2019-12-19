|
Ruth Elizabeth (Birks) Bott of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. passed away at Southampton Estates on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was 98.
Born April 25, 1921, Ruth grew up in the Kensington area of Philadelphia and graduated from Kensington High School at age 16. She married the love of her life, Albert, in 1941. The couple settled in the Frankford area of Philadelphia and later moved to Northeast Philadelphia, where they raised their son, Albert.
Ruth was a devoted and loving mother who was genuinely proud of her family, and was devoted to her son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew and their children. She delighted in all of their activities and always had time to listen to their stories and attend their special events. Ruth loved holidays and family get-togethers and thoroughly enjoyed babysitting, volunteering at her church and reading.
She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Joseph Bott, the devoted mother of Albert J. Bott Jr., the loving grandmother of Andrew and David, and great grandmother to Sean, Erin, Cooper and Ava. She loved her sisters, Joan Dolan and the late Dorothy Connolly and their families.
Ruth's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Acts Legacy Foundation, 375 Morris Rd., P.O. Box 90, Blue Bell, PA, 19486. Please indicate Southampton Estates on the subject line on the check.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 19, 2019