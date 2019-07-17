|
Ruth F. Ackman passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 98.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Ruth spent her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed camping, cooking, and crocheting. Ruth also loved to travel and being at the beach.
She absolutely adored her grandchildren and her beloved dog, Heidi II.
Ruth is survived by her devoted daughters, Patricia A. Burnett (Bill) and Susan Krause; her four grandchildren, Sandra Long (Dean), Lori Parker (Rich), Robert Durst, and Jodi Boulier (Gerald); five great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Herbert G. Ackman. She was also preceded in death by her eight siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
