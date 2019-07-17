Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Ackman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth F. Ackman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth F. Ackman Obituary
Ruth F. Ackman passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 98.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Ruth spent her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed camping, cooking, and crocheting. Ruth also loved to travel and being at the beach.

She absolutely adored her grandchildren and her beloved dog, Heidi II.

Ruth is survived by her devoted daughters, Patricia A. Burnett (Bill) and Susan Krause; her four grandchildren, Sandra Long (Dean), Lori Parker (Rich), Robert Durst, and Jodi Boulier (Gerald); five great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.

Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Herbert G. Ackman. She was also preceded in death by her eight siblings.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now