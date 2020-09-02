Ruth Farina

Ruth (Zullo) Farina, the First Lady of Calvary Full Gospel Church, went home into the loving arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 90.Mrs. Farina was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and lived in Ewing Township, N.J. for the past 62 years. Together with her husband, The Rev. David Farina, she served in ministry for the past 66 years. She was the national founding leader of the CCNA (now IFNA) Women's Ministries. For the past 48 years she ministered at the Calvary Full Gospel Church in Fairless Hills, where she also founded the church's Women's Ministry. Ruth's passion was leading the lost to the Lord, thousands were affected by her ministry in the Word, her piano playing and singing. Her entire life was devoted to God's work! In her early 20s, Ruth also served as a missionary to Belgium and Northern Italy and then returned to the States, where she blazed the early trails for revival in the streets of New York and New Jersey playing her accordion and preaching.Daughter of the late Ernesto and Maria (Rossi) Zullo, and preceded in death by her loving daughter, Ruthann Diretto, she is survived by her devoted husband, The Rev. David Farina, a son and daughter-in-law, Rev. David E. and Elaine Farina of Langhorne, a daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Mark Reedman of Yardley, her "adopted" son, Francis Cartagena of Levittown, a son-in-law, Marc Diretto of Yardley, five grandchildren, Stephanie Esposito (Mark), Jonathan Farina (Christina), Kristin Halle (Brian), Marc J. (Liz), and Christina Diretto, several nieces and nephews, and two sisters, Aida Badia of Tennessee and Sarah Ahrens of Brooklyn, N.Y.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Calvary Full Gospel Church, 676 Lincoln Hwy., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, where friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Entombment in Princeton Memorial Park will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions directly mailed to Calvary Full Gospel Women's Ministry or Calvary Full Gospel Christian School Scholarship Fund.J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,Morrisville