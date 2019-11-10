|
|
Ruth Florence Richard Hibbs of Langhorne, Pa. and Lighthouse Point, Fla. died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Langhorne on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 91.
Born in East Orange N.J., she was the daughter of the late Cornelius Richard and Alice Schuler Richard.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Cornelius Richard Jr., and her sister, Joanna Charnock.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Harry T. Hibbs; children, Elliot Scott Hibbs (Roxanne) and Ruthann Simpson (George); sister, Doris Richard; grandchildren, Joshua Hibbs, Jordan Hibbs and Abigail Simpson; as well as two great granddaughters, Sage and Morgan Hibbs.
Ruth was a graduate of New Jersey State Teachers College at Trenton (The College of New Jersey). Over the years she taught at The Woods School in Langhorne, The Cooke School in New Jersey, Neshaminy School District, Lower Bucks Christian Academy and Mercer Christian Academy. Never one to slow down, after retirement she continued with her passion for inspiring students to learn as a substitute teacher in a Christian school in Florida.
She was seldom seen without a knitting needle in her hand, except for when she was sewing or quilting, creating costumes or doll clothes or reciting a loved poem, singing and dancing, or reading a favorite book with her grandchildren or great grandchildren, or enjoying a day at the beach with a floppy hat on and a great book in her hand. She would often be seen out in the yard, landscaping with her husband, Harry.
Ruth also was a past volunteer at Broward County Hospital, and recently of St. Mary's as she made 10 to 12 afghans each year to give to patients. Ruth was known for her creativity and liveliness, her strength and courage in the face of adversity, her sense of humor, her faithfulness to her family and friends, her great letters and phone calls, and for taking the time for a great cup of coffee and some laughs during an impromptu visit on her back porch.
Active in church over the years, she was most recently a member of First Presbyterian Church of Pompano Beach, Fla.
A memorial service will be held noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Langhorne United Methodist Church, 301 E. Maple Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047, where the visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
In honor of Ruth, donations may be made to Peniel UMC, 115 E. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19804, where her daughter pastors.
