Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Geltzer Weiss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Geltzer Weiss Obituary
Ruth Geltzer Weiss died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 91.

Ruth was born in Philadelphia and was a proud graduate of Girls' High in Philadelphia and Carleton College. She taught elementary school for 30 years, primarily in Bristol Township, and lived most of her life in Levittown and Yardley.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Jerry Weiss.

She is survived by her son, David (Joan) of Rockville, Md., her daughter, Judi Weiner (Michael) of Lawrenceville, N.J., and her sister, Miriam Feldman of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Sarah Korn (Jason), Rachel Weiner, Richard Weiss (Sarah) and Steven Weiss (Rebekah), and five great grandchildren.

A private funeral is planned for Tuesday.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Congregation Beth El of Yardley, or Greenwood House in Ewing, N.J.

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks,

Southampton

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -