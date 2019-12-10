|
Ruth Geltzer Weiss died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 91.
Ruth was born in Philadelphia and was a proud graduate of Girls' High in Philadelphia and Carleton College. She taught elementary school for 30 years, primarily in Bristol Township, and lived most of her life in Levittown and Yardley.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Jerry Weiss.
She is survived by her son, David (Joan) of Rockville, Md., her daughter, Judi Weiner (Michael) of Lawrenceville, N.J., and her sister, Miriam Feldman of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Sarah Korn (Jason), Rachel Weiner, Richard Weiss (Sarah) and Steven Weiss (Rebekah), and five great grandchildren.
A private funeral is planned for Tuesday.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Congregation Beth El of Yardley, or Greenwood House in Ewing, N.J.
