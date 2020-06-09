Ruth George Leidy died June 4, 2020 at the age of 99 at Chandler Hall, Newtown. A resident of Lower Makefield Township for the last seven decades, she had experienced declining health for several years.



Born immediately after American women received the right to vote, she devoted herself throughout her life to the cause of women's equality. She loved music, especially classical music, and she and her husband subscribed to the Philadelphia Orchestra for more than forty years. She was a voracious reader of newspapers, magazines, and books of all kinds, and an adventurous and inquisitive traveler. She worked for a number of years at the Yardley Library. An expert and passionate gardener, her summer garden was always a showpiece, attracting admiring comments from passers-by.



Among the experiences that shaped Ruth's life was her service in the 107th Evacuation Hospital during World War II. Recruited into the Army Nurse Corps soon after graduation from Temple University, she rose to the rank of Captain and served in Europe, including at the battles of Normandy and the Bulge.



Ruth Louise George was born in Riegelsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Howell and Edna Grim George.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years and fellow World War II veteran, Kenneth W. Leidy, and is survived by three children: Nancy Kelly of Surrey, England, Susan Leidy of Philadelphia, and Robert Leidy (Faye Baker) of Burlington, Vermont in addition to five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In her later years, in addition to family she was supported by a caring group of friends and neighbors.



Memorial gifts may be made to Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve in Washington Crossing, Pa.; to the Friends of the Delaware Canal and to Planned Parenthood.



