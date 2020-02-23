|
|
Ruth Gibison of Warminster died peacefully Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the Rose Garden at Ann's Choice. She was 87.
Born in Philadelphia, Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Clarence J. Gibison, the daughter of the late Nelson C.L. and Euphemia Eddowes King; and the sister of the late Euphemia Spier.
Ruth was a Charter member and also the longtime Organist at Johnsville Reformed Church in Warminster. She worked tirelessly for many years preparing meals for the children at Council Rock Intermediate School in Newtown. Ruth lived a life of service to her Lord and to the Lord's people. She was generous to those in need and she was always willing to help care for her family. Ruth will be greatly missed, but eternally loved and remembered by everyone who has been touched by her love.
Ruth is survived by her loving and devoted children, Lynn G. Gessner and her husband, Thomas, of Harleysville, Pa., and J. Lee Gibison and his wife, Joanne, of Titusville, N.J. She also is survived by her brothers, Nelson King (Ann) and David King (Mary); her four dear grandchildren, Mark and Kimberlee Gessner and Staci and Jennifer Gibison; her four dear great grandchildren, Roman, Carter, Austin, and Brycen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth's family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until her funeral service at noon Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Chapel at Ann's Choice, 30000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974. Her interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville.
Ruth's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and residents of the Rose Garden at Ann's Choice for their love, care, and the support they provided to them and to their beloved mother.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020