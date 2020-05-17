|
|
Ruth Evelyn Hill of Levittown passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home in Warrington. She was 91.
Born in Camden, N.J., Mrs. Hill moved to Levittown in 1952, where she resided until moving to Neshaminy Manor in 2019. Her family would like to thank Neshaminy Manor for the wonderful care and compassion she received there.
Ruth was an active member of the Emilie United Methodist Church in Levittown, where she enjoyed taking trips with The Free Spirits. An avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Ruth enjoyed reading and walking. She loved being with family, especially the grandkids, and her cat, Puddy.
Daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna (Soye) Rice, wife of the late William G. Hill Sr., and mother of the late William G. Hill Jr., she is survived by five children, Randy and Donna Hill of Middletown Township, Sharon and Nicholas Forte of Doylestown, Beverly and Richard Hinman of Fairless Hills, David and Fay Hill of San Diego, Calif., and Rodney and April Hill of Yardley; one brother, John and Elaine Rice of Barnegat, N.J.; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis, Ruth's memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to the Guardians of Washington Crossing National Cemetery, (www.guardiansofthenationalcemetery.org), or to Emilie United Methodist Church, 7300 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. (www.emilieumc.com).
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020