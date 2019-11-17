|
|
Ruth L. Tannock of Levittown passed away Nov. 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 71.
Born in Bristol, Ruth was a longtime resident of Levittown. She will be remembered as a person who loved to cook, share recipes, go camping, but most of all spending time with her family was her greatest joy.
Ruth is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 49 and a half years, David W. Tannock, five children Robert (Lynn), Traci VanSchaick (Richard), David II (Shanna), Tiffany (Tom) and Tanya (Steve), eight grandchildren Vanessa Shellhammer (Ed), Stephanie VanSchaick (Rich), Tyler Tannock (Sarah), Dara Tannock (Andrew), Katilyn VanSchaick (Shawn), David III (Kate), Makayla and Makenzie, great Mom-mom to Dylan and Aubrey Shellhammer and Gianna VanSchaick. She is also survived by four sisters-Ann Abers, Helen Parker, Irene Bosley (Larry), Evelyn Castor (Bob).
She was also a fun and loving aunt, cousin and friend to so many and will be sadly missed by them all!
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd, Levittown, PA 19057. Service will begin at 2 p.m.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 17, 2019