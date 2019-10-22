|
Ruth M. VanFossen of Holliston, Mass. passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, while surrounded by the eternal love of her family at the Rose Monahan Hospice House in Worcester, Mass. She was 69.
Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Melia) and Arthur F. Kelley. She was the beloved wife for 47 years to Thomas Richard VanFossen Jr. of Holliston.
She was a wonderful and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her through her constant love and support. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren and visiting Scituate with her sisters. She also was an avid volunteer with her therapy dog Barney, bringing immeasurable comfort to people of all ages at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, Pa. She was smart, creative, and so incredibly special to all those who love her.
She was the loving and devoted mother of Brian Thomas VanFossen and his wife, Betsi, of San Diego, Calif., Mary-Kate VanFossen and her husband, Justin Gadsby, of Hopkinton, Mass. and Amy VanFossen and her husband, Chris Dimitri, of Arlington, Mass. She was the cherished Grammie to Emily VanFossen, Braeden and Emerson Gadsby and Anderson Dimitri. Ruth will also be loved and remembered by two sisters, Martha Voner and her husband, Dan, of Burlington and Maura McClintock and her husband, Tom, of Norwood, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and assuredly everyone else she met.
The visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St., where her funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 22, 2019