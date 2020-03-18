|
|
Ruth Marie (Dooner) Reap passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was 93.
She was born in Pittston, Pa. on Jan. 24, 1927 and attended St. Mary's Catholic School, Avoca High School and Lackawanna Business College. Growing up, she enjoyed ice skating, dancing and swimming at the dam.
In 1948, she married Thomas Anthony Reap Jr. and they lived in Boston while he completed Boston College Law School.
Later, they moved to Levittown, Pa. where they raised their two daughters.
Over the years, Ruth worked in healthcare, childcare and in the cosmetic industry. She also enjoyed decorating, creating flower arrangements and listening to music. She loved to shop and had a keen fashion sense. On a summer day, she could be found sitting outside working on her tan; while in the winter she was usually watching football.
She was affectionately known as "GG" or "Queen Mum" and was very involved in the lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruth was the wife of the late Attorney Thomas Anthony Reap Jr., and daughter of the late Peter Earl Dooner and Mary Dooner. She also was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Dooner.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her two daughters, Earlene Selk and her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Selk, of Yardley, and Brenda Thompson and her husband, Frank I. Thompson of Dagsboro, Del. She was blessed with two granddaughters, Mariah Thompson Vink and her husband, Nathan, and Meredith Thompson Becht and her husband, Michael. Ruth also has three great-grandsons Gavin, Colin, and Nolan Vink, as well as one great-granddaughter, Keira Becht, who have kept her smiling over the years.
Services for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 18, 2020