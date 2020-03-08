|
|
Ruth Naomi Samuels of Southampton died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home. She was 82.
Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Samuels was a resident of Fairless Hills for more than 50 years before moving to Southampton. She was a longtime active and dedicated member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Samuels enjoyed crafts such as knitting and needlepoint. She will be lovingly remembered as the best mother, Nanny, and Gigi.
Beloved wife of the late Lewis "Bud" Samuels, she was the loving mother of Carol Samuels-Stout (Lee), and Dawn Trapani, and stepmother of Mary Lee Schofield (David). She also will be missed by nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Dolores Hoppe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, David Bakos, and sister, Catherine Robinson.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Thursday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 246 Hulmeville Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 8, 2020