Ruth Parnes passed away at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, surrounded by family.As a young woman, she began her university studies as a Philosophy major – who then took the unusual turn to study Industrial Engineering. The first in her family to graduate from college, she went on to become a pioneer in her field, working as an engineer when only 5% of engineers were women.An engaged parent, she loved to organize street fairs, haunted houses and numerous other activities that made her house a favorite in the neighborhood. In both her professional and personal lives, she was generous and supportive – always a force to be reckoned with.She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Milton Parnes; her three children, Sheldon Parnes (Linda Parnes), Aaron Parnes (Sylvia Parnes) and Laura Parnes; her seven grandchildren, Kate, Alex, Adam, Serena, and Isaac Parnes, Paul Kasonde, and Leon Heist; her sisters, Mary Zaman, Kathy Cervantes, Michelle Gibbons, and Barbara Ferguson; and her brother, Charles Gibbons.A remote memorial service will be held in the coming months. If you are interested in attending please RSVP to rparnesmemorial@gmail.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant House. It was her hope to live long enough to see Trump defeated in the upcoming elections. Please do whatever you can to make this come to fruition.