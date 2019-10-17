Home

Ruth (Latham) Voss of Yardley, Pa., formerly of the U.K., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was 80.

Throughout her marriage she lived in many locations, including 25 years in Asia.

Ruth is survived by her beloved husband, William Voss; her loving son, Adam L. Voss (Jessica) and their children, Sarah and Thomas of Nolensville, Tenn.; her loving daughter, Amy S. Sullivan and her daughter, Madison, of Bensalem, Pa.; and brothers, Ivor, Lyn, and Rex Latham of England.

Ruth enjoyed gardening, cooking, cooking, sewing, knitting, yoga, and exercising at the Newtown Athletic Club. She was a member of Countryside Gardeners in Newtown, Pa., and the Martha Washington Garden Club in Yardley, Pa.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to the via their website, .

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 17, 2019
