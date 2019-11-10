|
Ruth (Hutchinson) Wadsworth of Morrisville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, five days shy of her 94th birthday.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Mrs. Wadsworth was a lifelong resident of Morrisville.
She was a graduate of Morrisville High School, Class of 1943 and had worked at Stauffer Chemical in Morrisville for 39 years, retiring in 1988.
Ruth was a member of the Church of the Incarnation Episcopal Church and was one of their oldest members.
Mrs. Wadsworth was an avid reader, amassing a large collection of books. Her hobbies included crocheting, bingo, travel and going to the casino. She was also a dog lover.
Daughter of the late Harvey and Kathleen "Ruth" (McCardle) Hutchinson, she was also preceded in death by by her sister Arlene "Shirley" Dudick and her husband Joseph, a nephew Anthony Dudick, and her husband Bruce Wadsworth.
Mrs. Wadsworth leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law Susan and David May and her grandson Christopher Elliott.
Her services and interment in Morrisville Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family, under the care of the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Wadsworth's name may be made to the Bucks County S.P.C.A. 1665 Street Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019