James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Ryan Stark
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lutheran Church of God's Love
791 Newtown-Yardley Road
Newtown , PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Lutheran Church of God's Love
791 Newtown-Yardley Road
Newtown , PA
Ryan Daniel Stark

Ryan Daniel Stark Obituary
Ryan Daniel Stark passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne, after a brief illness. He was 30.

Born in Sellersville, Pa., Ryan had been a resident of Langhorne for most of his life. He was a 2007 graduate of Neshaminy High School, where he was captain of his basketball team. Ryan later went on serve as an assistant coach with both Neshaminy Middle School and Neshaminy High School basketball teams.

Ryan attended Kutztown University while running his business, Green Valley Landscapes, in the summer months.

Always active in athletics, Ryan was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved going to the games with his father, late brother and his many friends. He was recently involved with fantasy football and basketball leagues with his friends from Northeast Philadelphia.

Known as a loyal and engaged friend, Ryan was loved by so many, and always had a kind word and a smile for everyone he encountered.

He was the dear brother of the late Michael Eric Stark, and the grandson of the late Jeffrey Hendershot and Richard and Margaret Stark.

Ryan was the loving son of Sharon E. "Sherry" (Hendershot) and Eric Stark, and the grandson of Janis Hendershot (George Allen). He will also be sadly missed by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and his beloved dogs, Riley and Fergie.

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Lutheran Church of God's Love, 791 Newtown-Yardley Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, where his funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ryan's name may be made to Ivins Outreach Center, 80 West Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067, where he was involved with the "HOOPS" Basketball Program for under-resourced communities.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 4, 2020
